Tibetan Community Urges Release of Panchen Lama

The Tibetan government-in-exile observed the 36th birthday of the 11th Panchen Lama with prayers, urging China to release him. Panchen Lama was reportedly abducted by China, and the community calls for UNO intervention. Tributes were paid to victims of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-04-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 22:42 IST
The Tibetan government-in-exile marked the 36th birthday of the 11th Panchen Lama with prayers and calls for his release from Chinese custody. The ceremony was held in Shimla, where participants urged China to disclose the whereabouts and ensure the well-being of the Panchen Lama.

Thong Dorgee, a Tibetan present at the event, emphasized the prolonged absence of the religious figure, reportedly abducted by China, and appealed to the United Nations Organisation for support in securing his release.

Additionally, the gathering expressed condolences for the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists. As a gesture of solidarity, prayers for global peace were also offered during the observance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

