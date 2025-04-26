Left Menu

Pride Program Canceled: Kennedy Center's Shifting Priorities and Community Response

The Kennedy Center has canceled its Pride festivities, impacting events for the World Pride festival in Washington, DC. Artists have pivoted to alternative venues as changes in the center's administration, influenced by President Trump, spark concern over inclusivity and artistic freedom.

Updated: 26-04-2025 03:38 IST
The Kennedy Center has canceled a week's worth of events celebrating LGBTQ+ rights for the upcoming World Pride festival in Washington, DC. This decision is amid a shift in priorities following leadership changes influenced by President Trump's recent appointments.

Several artists and producers, who had events scheduled at the Kennedy Center from June 5 to 8, report that their programs were quietly canceled or relocated, leading Washington's Capital Pride Alliance to distance itself from the institution. Despite the center's website still listing the Tapestry of Pride, there are no further details available.

The changes follow significant organizational shifts at the Kennedy Center, including the firing of previous leadership by Trump and the appointment of new board members. These events raise concerns about the treatment of LGBTQ+ events and attendees under current policies, as artists find alternative venues to continue their celebrations.

