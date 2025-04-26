Left Menu

Michael B. Jordan to Headline 'The Thomas Crown Affair' Reimagining in 2027

Amazon MGM Studios announces the release date for Michael B. Jordan's 'The Thomas Crown Affair,' set for March 5, 2027. Jordan stars alongside Taylor Russell in this high-end thriller, promising a fresh take on the classic tale of intrigue and art theft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 11:21 IST
Michael B. Jordan (Photo/Instagram/@michaelbjordan). Image Credit: ANI
Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled the release date for the much-anticipated reimagining of 'The Thomas Crown Affair,' starring Michael B. Jordan. Slated for release on March 5, 2027, the film promises a modern twist on the classic story, with screenings in IMAX theatres confirmed.

Michael B. Jordan not only stars but also produces the film through his Outlier Society banner, sharing the screen with Taylor Russell. The plot centers around a wealthy playboy engaging in art theft adventures, crossing paths with an astute investigator. Though specifics remain under wraps, the screenplay is crafted by Drew Pearce, following contributions from Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson.

The producer lineup includes Patrick McCormick, Marc Toberoff, and Elizabeth Raposo. As anticipation builds, expectations are high for this rendition to potentially kickstart a high-end thriller series. The previous adaptation in 1999 amassed significant box office revenue, and the stakes are set similarly high. In related film success, Jordan's recent feature 'Sinners,' co-starring Hailee Steinfeld and Li Jun Li, has also performed well at the box office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

