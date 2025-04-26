Mourned Historian M G S Narayanan: A Legacy of Indian Historiography

M G S Narayanan, a celebrated historian and former chairman of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), passed away at his Malaparamba residence due to age-related health issues, according to family sources.

At 93, Narayanan left behind a substantial legacy in Indian historiography, notably heading the University of Calicut's history department from 1976 to 1990. His insightful research and thesis, 'Perumals of Kerala,' explored the region's socio-political history between the 9th and 12th centuries.

A respected figure in the Indian History Congress, Narayanan led several research projects in partnership with the ICHR and shared his expertise internationally as a visiting professor. His publications, exceeding 200 articles in both Malayalam and English, reflected his commitment to making historical research accessible and impactful.

(With inputs from agencies.)