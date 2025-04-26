Mourned Historian M G S Narayanan: A Legacy of Indian Historiography
M G S Narayanan, renowned historian and former chairman of the Indian Council of Historical Research, passed away at 93. Known for his extensive research on Kerala and ancient Indian history, he headed the history department at the University of Calicut and mentored countless students, leaving a lasting impact on historiography.
M G S Narayanan, a celebrated historian and former chairman of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), passed away at his Malaparamba residence due to age-related health issues, according to family sources.
At 93, Narayanan left behind a substantial legacy in Indian historiography, notably heading the University of Calicut's history department from 1976 to 1990. His insightful research and thesis, 'Perumals of Kerala,' explored the region's socio-political history between the 9th and 12th centuries.
A respected figure in the Indian History Congress, Narayanan led several research projects in partnership with the ICHR and shared his expertise internationally as a visiting professor. His publications, exceeding 200 articles in both Malayalam and English, reflected his commitment to making historical research accessible and impactful.
