Celebrating the Legacy of Historian M G S Narayanan

M G S Narayanan, esteemed historian and former ICHR chairman, passed away at the age of 93. Known for shaping Indian historiography, he led the University of Calicut's history department and influenced historical research methodology. His works, notably his PhD thesis, explored Kerala's socio-political past.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-04-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 12:46 IST
M G S Narayanan, a distinguished historian and past chairman of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), has passed away in Kozhikode at the age of 93 due to age-related health issues, according to family sources.

A prominent figure in Indian historiography, Narayanan led the history department at the University of Calicut from 1976 to 1990 and chaired the ICHR from 2001 to 2003. His scholarly works, including his renowned thesis 'Perumals of Kerala', and over 200 articles have deeply influenced historical research focusing on Kerala's socio-political history.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences, emphasizing Narayanan's impactful approach to historical analysis. The historian was a key figure in shaping historiography and actively opposed attempts to distort history for political gain, while mentoring over a thousand students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

