Political Ruckus at India AI Impact Summit: BJP vs Congress

Tensions flared at the India AI Impact Summit as the BJP sharply criticized the Congress's youth wing for staging a protest. The demonstration, allegedly orchestrated by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, sought to disrupt proceedings at the summit held at Bharat Mandapam.

Security personnel swiftly intervened, detaining around ten protestors who were accused of raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra condemned the protest as a pre-planned attempt to sabotage India's global image, allegedly masterminded at Gandhi's residence.

Further condemning the incident, Union ministers emphasized the negative implications for India, with remarks highlighting the protest as a manifestation of the Congress's frustration. The BJP reiterated that political opposition should not jeopardize India's stature on the world stage.