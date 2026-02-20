Left Menu

Political Ruckus at India AI Impact Summit: BJP vs Congress

The BJP condemned a protest by the Congress's youth wing at the India AI Impact Summit, allegedly orchestrated by Rahul Gandhi to tarnish India's image globally. Ten individuals were detained, and BJP leaders accused Gandhi of planning the protest and criticized the Congress for its actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:12 IST
Tensions flared at the India AI Impact Summit as the BJP sharply criticized the Congress's youth wing for staging a protest. The demonstration, allegedly orchestrated by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, sought to disrupt proceedings at the summit held at Bharat Mandapam.

Security personnel swiftly intervened, detaining around ten protestors who were accused of raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra condemned the protest as a pre-planned attempt to sabotage India's global image, allegedly masterminded at Gandhi's residence.

Further condemning the incident, Union ministers emphasized the negative implications for India, with remarks highlighting the protest as a manifestation of the Congress's frustration. The BJP reiterated that political opposition should not jeopardize India's stature on the world stage.

