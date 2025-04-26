Left Menu

World Leaders Gather in Vatican to Honor Late Pope

President Donald Trump attended Pope Francis' funeral along with over 50 world leaders. The visit signifies respect despite past disagreements. Trump and First Lady Melania arrived in Rome, with Trump stressing his visit was to honor the pontiff, who passed away at 88 from a stroke.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump joined over 50 heads of state and dignitaries in Vatican City for the funeral of Pope Francis. This gathering marks a moment of unity as Trump, alongside his wife Melania, personally pays tribute to a religious leader with whom he had past contentions on various issues.

Trump's arrival at the Vatican underscores the global significance of the event. The President pointedly mentioned that his presence at the funeral was driven entirely by respect for the pontiff, noting the importance of honoring the late Pope's contributions to the Catholic Church and world peace.

Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday following a stroke, was 88 years old. While opinions may have differed during his Papacy, the Pope's legacy left an indelible mark on global faith communities, reflected by the international attendance, including Trump, at his funeral.

