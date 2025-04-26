World Leaders Gather in Vatican to Honor Late Pope

On Saturday, President Donald Trump joined over 50 heads of state and dignitaries in Vatican City for the funeral of Pope Francis. This gathering marks a moment of unity as Trump, alongside his wife Melania, personally pays tribute to a religious leader with whom he had past contentions on various issues.

Trump's arrival at the Vatican underscores the global significance of the event. The President pointedly mentioned that his presence at the funeral was driven entirely by respect for the pontiff, noting the importance of honoring the late Pope's contributions to the Catholic Church and world peace.

Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday following a stroke, was 88 years old. While opinions may have differed during his Papacy, the Pope's legacy left an indelible mark on global faith communities, reflected by the international attendance, including Trump, at his funeral.

