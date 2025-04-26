A R Rahman Faces Legal Hurdle Over Copyright Infringement in 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'

The Delhi High Court has instructed renowned composer A R Rahman and the producers of 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' to deposit Rs 2 crore amidst a copyright lawsuit filed over the classical piece 'Shiv Stuti' by the Junior Dagar brothers.

In a ruling on April 25, Justice Prathiba M Singh asserted that Rahman's song 'Veera Raja Veera' was not merely inspired, but identical to the 'Shiva Stuti' in terms of notes, emotion, and aural impact, infringing the original composers' rights.

The court mandated the film on all OTT platforms to credit Junior Dagar Brothers and awarded Rs 2 lakh to the late artists' family members, emphasizing the plaintiff's prima facie case for copyright infringement.

