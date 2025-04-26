Left Menu

A R Rahman Faces Legal Hurdle Over Copyright Infringement in 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'

The Delhi High Court has ordered A R Rahman and the makers of 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' to deposit Rs 2 crore due to a copyright lawsuit. The court ruled Rahman's song is identical to 'Shiv Stuti' by Junior Dagar Brothers, thus violating their rights, and has directed due credit in the film.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:30 IST
The Delhi High Court has instructed renowned composer A R Rahman and the producers of 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' to deposit Rs 2 crore amidst a copyright lawsuit filed over the classical piece 'Shiv Stuti' by the Junior Dagar brothers.

In a ruling on April 25, Justice Prathiba M Singh asserted that Rahman's song 'Veera Raja Veera' was not merely inspired, but identical to the 'Shiva Stuti' in terms of notes, emotion, and aural impact, infringing the original composers' rights.

The court mandated the film on all OTT platforms to credit Junior Dagar Brothers and awarded Rs 2 lakh to the late artists' family members, emphasizing the plaintiff's prima facie case for copyright infringement.

