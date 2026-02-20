Left Menu

AR Rahman Agrees to Credit Junior Dagar Brothers

Renowned composer A R Rahman has agreed to credit the Junior Dagar Brothers for their contribution to the song 'Veera Raja Veera' from the film 'Ponniyin Selvan: II'. This decision follows a legal dispute, and the credit will be updated on all platforms within five weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:53 IST
AR Rahman Agrees to Credit Junior Dagar Brothers
AR Rahman
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable legal development, famed music composer A R Rahman has committed to acknowledging the Junior Dagar Brothers' contribution to the song 'Veera Raja Veera' from the film 'Ponniyin Selvan: II'.

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, was informed of Rahman's decision to credit the Dagarwani tradition in the song's composition. Legal counsel Abhishek Singhvi confirmed that credit will reference the tradition first recorded by the Junior Dagar Brothers.

The court ordered the update across platforms within five weeks, while a pending civil suit continues. Rahman's agreement marks a significant moment in acknowledging traditional music influences in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Back in Court: Defamation Case Update

Rahul Gandhi Back in Court: Defamation Case Update

 India
2
CPI(M) Resignation Drama: Ideological Rift and Leadership Challenges

CPI(M) Resignation Drama: Ideological Rift and Leadership Challenges

 India
3
Wall Street's Weak Start: Economic Growth Slows

Wall Street's Weak Start: Economic Growth Slows

 Global
4
Delhi Metro Embraces AI for Enhanced Efficiency and Safety

Delhi Metro Embraces AI for Enhanced Efficiency and Safety

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026