AR Rahman Agrees to Credit Junior Dagar Brothers

In a notable legal development, famed music composer A R Rahman has committed to acknowledging the Junior Dagar Brothers' contribution to the song 'Veera Raja Veera' from the film 'Ponniyin Selvan: II'.

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, was informed of Rahman's decision to credit the Dagarwani tradition in the song's composition. Legal counsel Abhishek Singhvi confirmed that credit will reference the tradition first recorded by the Junior Dagar Brothers.

The court ordered the update across platforms within five weeks, while a pending civil suit continues. Rahman's agreement marks a significant moment in acknowledging traditional music influences in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)