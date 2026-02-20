AR Rahman Agrees to Credit Junior Dagar Brothers
Renowned composer A R Rahman has agreed to credit the Junior Dagar Brothers for their contribution to the song 'Veera Raja Veera' from the film 'Ponniyin Selvan: II'. This decision follows a legal dispute, and the credit will be updated on all platforms within five weeks.
- Country:
- India
In a notable legal development, famed music composer A R Rahman has committed to acknowledging the Junior Dagar Brothers' contribution to the song 'Veera Raja Veera' from the film 'Ponniyin Selvan: II'.
The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, was informed of Rahman's decision to credit the Dagarwani tradition in the song's composition. Legal counsel Abhishek Singhvi confirmed that credit will reference the tradition first recorded by the Junior Dagar Brothers.
The court ordered the update across platforms within five weeks, while a pending civil suit continues. Rahman's agreement marks a significant moment in acknowledging traditional music influences in the industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court's Directive Sparks Political Battle Over West Bengal's Electoral Roll Revision
U.S. Stock Futures Dip Amid Economic Data Watch, Supreme Court Tariff Ruling Looms
Supreme Court Intervenes in West Bengal Electoral Roll Controversy
Supreme Court's Firm Stance in Jim Corbett Park Felling Case
High Stakes at the Supreme Court: $175 Billion in Tariffs in Question