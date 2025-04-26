Tragic Firecracker Blast Claims Four Lives at Tamil Nadu Temple Festival

A tragic firecracker explosion near the Draupadi Amman temple in Kanjanaickenpatti village claimed the lives of four individuals, including two boys, on Friday night. The incident occurred as a bundle of firecrackers being transported for a festival ignited and exploded.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed condolences and announced a relief sum of Rs 3 lakh for each affected family. Among the deceased were Selvaraj (29), two 11-year-old boys from Guruvalliyur, and Lokesh (20) who succumbed to injuries at Salem Government Medical College Hospital.

The accident, drawing criticism from AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, highlights recurring safety lapses under the current regime. Palaniswami called for enhanced safety protocols and increased relief measures to prevent future incidents during temple festivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)