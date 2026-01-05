Panic Erupts After Explosion at Nuh's Satyam Gun House

A massive explosion at the Satyam Gun House in the city of Nuh ignited widespread panic on Monday, according to police reports.

Kallu, a Faridabad resident employed as a gun cleaner who was on-site during the incident, sustained minor injuries. The explosion triggered a fire, which was swiftly brought under control after police and fire brigade teams arrived at the scene.

Authorities suggest the blast may have resulted from mishandling explosive materials or malfunctioning gun mechanisms, but the precise cause remains under investigation. Forensic teams and a bomb disposal squad are conducting inquiries, while the store's owner, Tahir, suspects a burst air gun cylinder as the possible cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)