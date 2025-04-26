Remembering MGS Narayanan: A Stalwart of Indian Historiography

M G S Narayanan, an iconic historian and former chairman of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), has died at 93 in Kozhikode. Family sources confirmed he passed away due to age-related ailments.

Renowned for his significant contributions to Indian historiography, Narayanan led the history department at the University of Calicut from 1976 to 1990 and was the ICHR chairman from 2001 to 2003. His scholarly work, particularly on Kerala and ancient India, set new standards in historical research and methodology. Narayanan's scientific analysis of documents and inclusion of myths' social roles in history were notably pioneering.

The historian's work went beyond academia; he was a vocal critic of attempts to distort history for political purposes. His disagreements with the Left and resistance to right-wing pressure underscored his commitment to unbiased historical documentation. His passing is mourned by political leaders across Kerala, who praised his intellectual courage and dedication to truth.

