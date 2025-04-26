Left Menu

Devastating Explosion Rocks Rajai Port in Southern Iran

A massive explosion at Rajai port in southern Iran injured at least 115 people. Located just outside Bandar Abbas, the incident has authorities puzzled as the cause remains unknown. Videos showed smoke filling the sky, while rescue efforts were underway to evacuate and aid the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 26-04-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 16:16 IST
Devastating Explosion Rocks Rajai Port in Southern Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

A catastrophic explosion occurred at Rajai port in southern Iran, injuring at least 115 individuals, according to state television reports.

The dramatic incident took place outside Bandar Abbas, a pivotal hub for container shipments within the Islamic Republic, yet the cause remains unclear.

Dramatic videos on social media depicted thick black smoke billowing from the explosion site as emergency responders worked tirelessly to assess and manage the situation, evacuating those in danger and aiding the wounded. Provincial disaster management official Mehrdad Hasanzadeh confirmed the container-originated blast but offered no further details on the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025