Devastating Explosion Rocks Rajai Port in Southern Iran

A catastrophic explosion occurred at Rajai port in southern Iran, injuring at least 115 individuals, according to state television reports.

The dramatic incident took place outside Bandar Abbas, a pivotal hub for container shipments within the Islamic Republic, yet the cause remains unclear.

Dramatic videos on social media depicted thick black smoke billowing from the explosion site as emergency responders worked tirelessly to assess and manage the situation, evacuating those in danger and aiding the wounded. Provincial disaster management official Mehrdad Hasanzadeh confirmed the container-originated blast but offered no further details on the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)