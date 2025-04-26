A Spectacular Union: Love and Tradition at Jim Corbett
Ridhi Belgo and Ujjwal Rustagi celebrated their union at Namah Resort, Uttarakhand, blending elegance with natural beauty. The event was marked by traditional attire and a floral setting. Hosted by Sandhyadeep Belgo, the wedding was attended by prominent figures, culminating in a grand reception in New Delhi.
In the scenic embrace of Uttarakhand's landscapes, Ridhi Belgo and Ujjwal Rustagi embarked on their marital journey with a breathtaking wedding at the Namah Resort by Radisson. This event was a vibrant tapestry of tradition, elegance, and the unbreakable bond of family ties.
Ridhi, a vision in traditional dress, and Ujjwal, exuding serene confidence, brought their families together in a celebration that was both intimate and grand. The venue's serene charm was accentuated by a floral haven, creating a celestial stage for their vows.
The mastermind behind the flawless arrangement was Sandhyadeep Belgo, whose expertise ensured a celebration marked by sophistication and warmth. Distinguished guests, including top bureaucrats and politicians, symbolized the Belgo family's stature. Events continued with a grand reception in New Delhi, further enriching the couple's memorable journey.
