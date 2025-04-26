A Spectacular Union: Love and Tradition at Jim Corbett

In the scenic embrace of Uttarakhand's landscapes, Ridhi Belgo and Ujjwal Rustagi embarked on their marital journey with a breathtaking wedding at the Namah Resort by Radisson. This event was a vibrant tapestry of tradition, elegance, and the unbreakable bond of family ties.

Ridhi, a vision in traditional dress, and Ujjwal, exuding serene confidence, brought their families together in a celebration that was both intimate and grand. The venue's serene charm was accentuated by a floral haven, creating a celestial stage for their vows.

The mastermind behind the flawless arrangement was Sandhyadeep Belgo, whose expertise ensured a celebration marked by sophistication and warmth. Distinguished guests, including top bureaucrats and politicians, symbolized the Belgo family's stature. Events continued with a grand reception in New Delhi, further enriching the couple's memorable journey.

