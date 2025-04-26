Left Menu

A Spectacular Union: Love and Tradition at Jim Corbett

Ridhi Belgo and Ujjwal Rustagi celebrated their union at Namah Resort, Uttarakhand, blending elegance with natural beauty. The event was marked by traditional attire and a floral setting. Hosted by Sandhyadeep Belgo, the wedding was attended by prominent figures, culminating in a grand reception in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:17 IST
A Spectacular Union: Love and Tradition at Jim Corbett
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In the scenic embrace of Uttarakhand's landscapes, Ridhi Belgo and Ujjwal Rustagi embarked on their marital journey with a breathtaking wedding at the Namah Resort by Radisson. This event was a vibrant tapestry of tradition, elegance, and the unbreakable bond of family ties.

Ridhi, a vision in traditional dress, and Ujjwal, exuding serene confidence, brought their families together in a celebration that was both intimate and grand. The venue's serene charm was accentuated by a floral haven, creating a celestial stage for their vows.

The mastermind behind the flawless arrangement was Sandhyadeep Belgo, whose expertise ensured a celebration marked by sophistication and warmth. Distinguished guests, including top bureaucrats and politicians, symbolized the Belgo family's stature. Events continued with a grand reception in New Delhi, further enriching the couple's memorable journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025