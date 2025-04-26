Left Menu

Intrigue on the Metro: Feisal Alkazi's Debut Detective Novel

Feisal Alkazi's first detective novel, 'The Artful Murders,' inspired by the atmospheric lockdown silence, weaves a tale of intrigue and mystery across Delhi's socio-economic tapestry. With art, murder, and complex characters, the novel sets a stage for future installments in a series blending theatre and detective fiction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 17:28 IST
Intrigue on the Metro: Feisal Alkazi's Debut Detective Novel
novel
  • Country:
  • India

During the labyrinthine silence of the Covid lockdown, Feisal Alkazi found inspiration amid deserted roads and ambulance sirens to pen his debut detective novel, 'The Artful Murders'. Breaking from this eerie calm, his book weaves a mystery set against a bustling backdrop of Delhi's cultural milieu, spotlighting the intricate interplay of art, crime, and high society.

The narrative begins with a suspicious death in South Delhi, which soon unravels into a web of murders tied to art theft. In Alkazi's vivid storytelling, amateur sleuth Ragini Malhotra takes readers on a journey through Delhi's diverse social fabric, showcasing scenes from metro rides to art galleries and beyond.

With themes of gender, sexuality, and societal contrasts, Alkazi intricately plots a tale where female characters dominate as both heroes and antagonists. Revealing his theater roots, the author paints everyday Delhi with a Hitchcockian brush, his novel seen as a launch pad for a series that captures the spirit of a city embroiled in mystery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025