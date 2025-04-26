Intrigue on the Metro: Feisal Alkazi's Debut Detective Novel

During the labyrinthine silence of the Covid lockdown, Feisal Alkazi found inspiration amid deserted roads and ambulance sirens to pen his debut detective novel, 'The Artful Murders'. Breaking from this eerie calm, his book weaves a mystery set against a bustling backdrop of Delhi's cultural milieu, spotlighting the intricate interplay of art, crime, and high society.

The narrative begins with a suspicious death in South Delhi, which soon unravels into a web of murders tied to art theft. In Alkazi's vivid storytelling, amateur sleuth Ragini Malhotra takes readers on a journey through Delhi's diverse social fabric, showcasing scenes from metro rides to art galleries and beyond.

With themes of gender, sexuality, and societal contrasts, Alkazi intricately plots a tale where female characters dominate as both heroes and antagonists. Revealing his theater roots, the author paints everyday Delhi with a Hitchcockian brush, his novel seen as a launch pad for a series that captures the spirit of a city embroiled in mystery.

