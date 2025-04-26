Left Menu

FWICE Reinforces Ban on Pakistani Artists Post Pahalgam Attack

In response to the Pahalgam attack, FWICE has reaffirmed its ban on Pakistani artists in India. Actor Amit Sadh supports the stance, prioritizing national interests. FWICE warns of consequences for members collaborating with Pakistani artists and seeks government action to label such acts as treason.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:16 IST
FWICE Reinforces Ban on Pakistani Artists Post Pahalgam Attack
Actor Amit Sadh (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following a tragic attack on tourists in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has reiterated its 2019 directive to ban Pakistani artists in India. Actor Amit Sadh, while promoting his film 'Pune Highway', supported FWICE's decision, stating, 'Country comes first. I trust the government and its actions to protect the nation.'

FWICE originally called for a boycott of Pakistani artists after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, and with the recent Pahalgam incident claiming 26 lives on April 22, tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan. The organization has renewed its call for a ban, highlighting national security concerns.

Ashoke Dubey, General Secretary of FWICE, emphasized the urgency of this action, declaring, 'The nation comes first amid continuous attacks, including the shameful assault in Pahalgam. We will penalize members working with Pakistani artists, cutting ties with them if necessary. We have appealed to the Information and Broadcasting Minister for a notification to classify such collaborations as treason.' (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025