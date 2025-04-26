FWICE Reinforces Ban on Pakistani Artists Post Pahalgam Attack

Following a tragic attack on tourists in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has reiterated its 2019 directive to ban Pakistani artists in India. Actor Amit Sadh, while promoting his film 'Pune Highway', supported FWICE's decision, stating, 'Country comes first. I trust the government and its actions to protect the nation.'

FWICE originally called for a boycott of Pakistani artists after the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, and with the recent Pahalgam incident claiming 26 lives on April 22, tensions have escalated between India and Pakistan. The organization has renewed its call for a ban, highlighting national security concerns.

Ashoke Dubey, General Secretary of FWICE, emphasized the urgency of this action, declaring, 'The nation comes first amid continuous attacks, including the shameful assault in Pahalgam. We will penalize members working with Pakistani artists, cutting ties with them if necessary. We have appealed to the Information and Broadcasting Minister for a notification to classify such collaborations as treason.' (ANI)

