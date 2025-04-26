Left Menu

Delhi Literature Festival 2025: A Confluence of Voices and Visions

The 13th Delhi Literature Festival will be held from May 2-4 at Bikaner House with political leaders, authors, and cultural figures attending. Inaugurated by Union Minister Gajendra S Shekhawat, the festival includes discussions on politics, literature, and culture, and presents the 2025 Delhi Literature Festival Awards.

The 13th Delhi Literature Festival is set to commence on May 2 at Bikaner House, drawing together an array of political leaders, esteemed authors, and cultural dignitaries.

The festival, themed 'Delhi Writes: Voices, Visions, and Verses,' promises a robust lineup of discussions and literary sessions over its three-day run until May 4. Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra S Shekhawat will inaugurate the event.

Among the highlights are sessions involving prominent political and intellectual figures such as MP Bansuri Swaraj, and authors like Anand Ranganathan. Additionally, the event will celebrate Hindi poetry and present the prestigious Delhi Literature Festival Awards 2025.

