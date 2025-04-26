Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat Urges Understanding of True Sanatan Dharma

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized that non-violence is ingrained in Hindu religion, urging people to understand true Sanatan dharma beyond rituals. He underscored the importance of defense against aggressors and the need for compassion and equality. Swami Vigyananand's book 'The Hindu Manifesto' reflects ancient wisdom for modern times.

Updated: 26-04-2025 20:15 IST
At a recent event, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat articulated the intrinsic role of non-violence in Hindu religion, suggesting it extends not just to peace but also to defending against aggression. He underscored that understanding Sanatan dharma in its true essence is crucial and involves compassion, purity, truth, and spiritual discipline.

Bhagwat expressed concern that religion has been reduced to mere rituals and dietary codes, diverting from its core principles. He emphasized the importance of embracing these principles to effectively communicate Hindu traditions and culture globally, asserting that untouchability and caste distinctions are against dharma.

Swami Vigyananand's book, 'The Hindu Manifesto,' was also highlighted, capturing ancient wisdom adjusted for current times. The manifesto's eight foundational sutras address necessary societal pillars such as national security, gender respect, and social harmony, deeply rooted in rishis' timeless teachings.

