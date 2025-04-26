Left Menu

Understanding Dharma: Beyond Rituals and Towards Spirituality

Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief, discusses the principles of non-violence in Hinduism and the duty not to be subdued by aggressors. He emphasizes the importance of understanding Sanatan dharma, which includes truth, purity, compassion, and spiritual discipline. He criticizes reducing religion to rituals and stresses embracing traditions while respecting others' paths.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the integral role of non-violence within Hindu beliefs, emphasizing that resisting aggressors is a crucial duty. During a book launch, he urged a deeper understanding of Sanatan dharma, defined by truth, purity, compassion, and spiritual discipline, contrasting it with current ritualistic practices.

Bhagwat criticized the tendency to confine religion to superficial customs or dietary codes. He argued that true religiosity involves adhering to underlying principles rather than specific practices or societal hierarchies. According to Bhagwat, Hindu scriptures do not condone untouchability or hierarchical caste systems, viewing such practices as adharma.

The event also featured Swami Vigyananand, who introduced his book "The Hindu Manifesto," outlining foundational Hindu sutras. These include calls for universal prosperity and security, education, democracy, gender respect, social harmony, environmental reverence, and heritage respect, melding ancient wisdom with modern contexts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

