Understanding Dharma: Beyond Rituals and Towards Spirituality

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the integral role of non-violence within Hindu beliefs, emphasizing that resisting aggressors is a crucial duty. During a book launch, he urged a deeper understanding of Sanatan dharma, defined by truth, purity, compassion, and spiritual discipline, contrasting it with current ritualistic practices.

Bhagwat criticized the tendency to confine religion to superficial customs or dietary codes. He argued that true religiosity involves adhering to underlying principles rather than specific practices or societal hierarchies. According to Bhagwat, Hindu scriptures do not condone untouchability or hierarchical caste systems, viewing such practices as adharma.

The event also featured Swami Vigyananand, who introduced his book "The Hindu Manifesto," outlining foundational Hindu sutras. These include calls for universal prosperity and security, education, democracy, gender respect, social harmony, environmental reverence, and heritage respect, melding ancient wisdom with modern contexts.

