Jesse Plemons Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'

Jesse Plemons, famous for his role in 'Breaking Bad', is the newest addition to the cast of 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'. The film, directed by Francis Lawrence, is set to release on November 20, 2026. Plemons' recent projects include 'Kinds of Kindness', released in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-04-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 10:42 IST
Jesse Plemons
  • Country:
  • United States

Celebrated actor Jesse Plemons, recognized for his compelling role in the critically acclaimed series 'Breaking Bad', has officially signed on to join the ensemble cast of the highly anticipated film 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'.

The announcement, reported by the entertainment outlet Deadline, revealed that the 37-year-old actor will star alongside Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, and Mckenna Grace in the film adaptation of Suzanne Collins' bestselling novel.

Under the direction of Francis Lawrence, the project is slated for a theatrical release on November 20, 2026. In addition to this new project, Plemons recently appeared in 'Kinds of Kindness', a 2024 release directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, featuring an ensemble cast including Margaret Qualley, Emma Stone, and Hunter Schafer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

