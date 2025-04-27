Left Menu

Acharya Prashant Honored with Prestigious National Development Award

Acharya Prashant, renowned for his spiritual teachings and societal contributions, has been awarded the 'Outstanding Contribution to National Development' by the IIT Delhi Alumni Association. As a respected Vedanta teacher, author of 160+ books, and founder of the PrashantAdvait Foundation, his efforts have impacted national and global consciousness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 11:13 IST
Acharya Prashant, an esteemed alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad, has received the prestigious 'Outstanding Contribution to National Development' Award from the IIT Delhi Alumni Association. This accolade acknowledges his significant influence in cultivating national awareness and integrating transformative spiritual guidance for today's society.

Celebrated as a Vedanta teacher, author of over 160 works, and founder of the PrashantAdvait Foundation, Prashant's endeavors seamlessly blend personal transformation with societal accountability. His educational outreach extends globally, impacting prominent institutions like the IITs, IIMs, AIIMS, and UC Berkeley.

The IIT Delhi Alumni Association commended Prashant for linking ancient Indian philosophical tenets with modern challenges. His leadership has instigated a transformation rooted in clarity, compassion, and self-education, exemplified by his Bhagavad Gita Teaching Program, which has drawn over 100,000 participants and hosted the world's largest Gita-based online examination.

