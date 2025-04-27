Dr. Kasturirangan: Pioneering Visionary in Space and Education

Dr. Kasturirangan, a transformative figure in India's space and education sectors, has been remembered by ISRO Chairman V Narayanan. Underlining Kasturirangan's influence on shaping India's space ambitions and educational framework, Narayanan referred to his legacy as an enduring inspiration for future scientific endeavors.

During Kasturirangan's tenure as ISRO Chairman from 1994 to 2003, significant advancements were achieved, including the operationalisation of the PSLV, GSLV flight tests, and the conceptualization of India's first lunar mission, Chandrayaan-1. His visionary work in remote sensing satellites like IRS-1C and IRS-1D demonstrated the practical benefits of space science to various sectors.

Dr. Kasturirangan also chaired the committee drafting the National Education Policy 2020, aiming to reform and revitalize India's education system. Renowned for his contributions to environmental conservation, his work was acknowledged through several prestigious awards, honoring his profound impact on India and beyond.

