Tragedy Strikes at Lapu Lapu Day: Fatal Car Incident in Vancouver

A tragic incident marred the Lapu Lapu Day festival in Vancouver, a celebration of Filipino culture, as a car plowed into attendees, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries.

The incident occurred at 8:14 pm, prompting the arrest of a 30-year-old Vancouver man. Vancouver Police have launched an investigation, with their Major Crime Section at the helm.

Expressions of shock and sympathy have flowed from political figures and community leaders, including Vancouver Mayor Kenneth Sim, who conveyed condolences and support for the affected individuals and the wider Filipino community.

(With inputs from agencies.)