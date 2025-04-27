Left Menu

Farewell to a Humble Leader: Visitors Pay Respects at Pope Francis' Tomb

Roman Catholic devotees began visiting Pope Francis' tomb in St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome. The tomb, marked by a simple white rose and a light, is attracting numerous visitors who view Francis as an inspiration. A conclave is scheduled to elect the next pope as mourning continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 27-04-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 13:53 IST
Farewell to a Humble Leader: Visitors Pay Respects at Pope Francis' Tomb
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Roman Catholic followers commenced visiting the tomb of Pope Francis on Sunday in the St. Mary Major Basilica, Rome. This event followed farewell ceremonies attended by global dignitaries and throngs of admirers.

Marked by simplicity, the tomb is adorned with a white rose and softly illuminated; its placard reads 'Franciscus' - the pope's Latin name. Visitors, some crossing themselves and others capturing the moment on their phones, reflect on Francis as a revered figure.

Plans to elect a new pope are under discussion, with a conclave expected to begin by May 10. Meanwhile, visitors continue to pay homage in the city, guided by the memory of Francis' humble life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025