Farewell to a Humble Leader: Visitors Pay Respects at Pope Francis' Tomb

Roman Catholic followers commenced visiting the tomb of Pope Francis on Sunday in the St. Mary Major Basilica, Rome. This event followed farewell ceremonies attended by global dignitaries and throngs of admirers.

Marked by simplicity, the tomb is adorned with a white rose and softly illuminated; its placard reads 'Franciscus' - the pope's Latin name. Visitors, some crossing themselves and others capturing the moment on their phones, reflect on Francis as a revered figure.

Plans to elect a new pope are under discussion, with a conclave expected to begin by May 10. Meanwhile, visitors continue to pay homage in the city, guided by the memory of Francis' humble life.

