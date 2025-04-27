A R Rahman's 'The Wonderment Tour': Celebrating Indian Music's Global Rise

Renowned composer A R Rahman says Indian music is earning a deserved global spotlight, with increased visibility at major events like Coachella and Grammys. He notes this recognition is elevating Indian artists, coinciding with a richer global cultural tapestry.

Rahman, nearing his 'The Wonderment Tour', believes India's music industry, long overlooked, is expanding internationally. He highlights the ongoing evolution is not only a personal milestone but a collective celebration for Indian musicians. His tour promises a heartfelt celebration of his career's blessings, embracing an immersive experience with global audiences.

The tour's grand premiere runs concurrently with the WAVES summit in Mumbai from May 1-4. The celebrated composer offers a setlist of hits like "Maa Tujhe Salaam" and "Humma Humma", looking to share Indian music's soul and vibrancy on a global platform.

