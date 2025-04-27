Left Menu

A R Rahman's 'The Wonderment Tour': Celebrating Indian Music's Global Rise

A R Rahman, renowned Indian composer and musician, discusses the increased global recognition of Indian music. He is set to perform in 'The Wonderment Tour', celebrating his career and the cultural richness of Indian music. The tour's global premiere is in Mumbai from May 1-4.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 14:33 IST
Renowned composer A R Rahman says Indian music is earning a deserved global spotlight, with increased visibility at major events like Coachella and Grammys. He notes this recognition is elevating Indian artists, coinciding with a richer global cultural tapestry.

Rahman, nearing his 'The Wonderment Tour', believes India's music industry, long overlooked, is expanding internationally. He highlights the ongoing evolution is not only a personal milestone but a collective celebration for Indian musicians. His tour promises a heartfelt celebration of his career's blessings, embracing an immersive experience with global audiences.

The tour's grand premiere runs concurrently with the WAVES summit in Mumbai from May 1-4. The celebrated composer offers a setlist of hits like "Maa Tujhe Salaam" and "Humma Humma", looking to share Indian music's soul and vibrancy on a global platform.

