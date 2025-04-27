Left Menu

Reviving Tourism: Actor Atul Kulkarni's Call to 'Chalo Kashmir'

Amidst the decline in tourism due to a terror attack, actor Atul Kulkarni visits Jammu and Kashmir to encourage people to visit the region. He emphasizes the importance of supporting Kashmir's economy and fostering understanding through tourism, urging citizens to overcome fear and defy terrorist agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 16:54 IST
  • India

Amid a sharp decline in tourism following a terror attack in Pahalgam, actor Atul Kulkarni has made a public appeal to his fellow citizens to visit the troubled Himalayan region in large numbers.

Arriving in Srinagar early Sunday, Kulkarni headed directly to Pahalgam, where earlier attacks claimed at least 26 lives, deterring tourists from including Jammu and Kashmir in their travel plans.

Kulkarni, in his call for solidarity, suggested that canceling trips to the region would equate to conceding victory to terrorist aims. With a strong message of 'defeat terrorism,' the actor plans to spend two days in Kashmir, engaging with locals and promoting the area as a destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

