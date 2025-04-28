Tom Cruise: More Than Just a Movie Star

Kenneth Branagh, the acclaimed actor-director, has expressed his admiration for Tom Cruise, asserting that the Mission: Impossible star's acting prowess is frequently underestimated. While Cruise is renowned for his action-packed roles, Branagh emphasizes a golden age of performance awaits him beyond the action.

Having starred alongside Cruise in the 2008 thriller Valkyrie, Branagh commends Cruise's significant contributions to cinematic history, particularly through his work in the Mission: Impossible and Top Gun franchises. Branagh believes that if Cruise ever chooses to pivot away from action, audiences will discover his depth as an actor.

In addition, Cruise's gracious and lively personality is noted, particularly during his visits to the UK, where he enjoys interacting with fans and relishes the local atmosphere. Cruise is set to receive the prestigious BFI Fellowship and is eagerly anticipating the release of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning in May.

