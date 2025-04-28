Left Menu

Tom Cruise: More Than Just a Movie Star

Kenneth Branagh praises Tom Cruise, highlighting his often underestimated acting skills beyond his movie star image. Recognizing Cruise's impact through franchises like Mission: Impossible and Top Gun, Branagh comments on the actor's ability to surprise audiences and his gracious nature during public encounters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:35 IST
Tom Cruise: More Than Just a Movie Star
Tom Cruise
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Kenneth Branagh, the acclaimed actor-director, has expressed his admiration for Tom Cruise, asserting that the Mission: Impossible star's acting prowess is frequently underestimated. While Cruise is renowned for his action-packed roles, Branagh emphasizes a golden age of performance awaits him beyond the action.

Having starred alongside Cruise in the 2008 thriller Valkyrie, Branagh commends Cruise's significant contributions to cinematic history, particularly through his work in the Mission: Impossible and Top Gun franchises. Branagh believes that if Cruise ever chooses to pivot away from action, audiences will discover his depth as an actor.

In addition, Cruise's gracious and lively personality is noted, particularly during his visits to the UK, where he enjoys interacting with fans and relishes the local atmosphere. Cruise is set to receive the prestigious BFI Fellowship and is eagerly anticipating the release of Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025