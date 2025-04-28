Forest Department Cracks Down on Illegal Parakeet Trade

The forest department in Roorkee has successfully rescued 34 protected parakeets, taking a decisive stand against illegal wildlife trade. The operation targeted two local meat shops where the birds were unlawfully kept.

Conducted under the guidance of Haridwar's Divisional Forest Officer Vaibhav Singh, the raid followed a complaint filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India. Two individuals, Shoaib and Sarik, were arrested and charged under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

PETA India commended the swift response, noting it as part of a broader initiative to combat illegal trafficking. The operation underscores the collaborative efforts to enforce wildlife protection laws across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)