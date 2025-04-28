Lights, Camera, Action: Shandong's Movie Economy Shines at Promotion Conference

The Promotion Conference on the Development of the Movie Economy took the spotlight in Qingdao, China, drawing over 300 leaders from the national cinema sector.

The event underscored Shandong Province's role in shaping the future of Chinese cinema, emphasizing local policies and the rich history of its movie industry.

Major contracts were signed at the gathering for key film projects, and discussions by notable industry figures took place, focusing on integrative movie development strategies.

