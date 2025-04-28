Left Menu

Yas Waterworld's Spectacular Summer Expansion Unveiled

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi is set to unveil a new expansion this summer, showcasing 12 new rides and slides. The park introduces a 'Lost City' theme, solidifying its status as a leading waterpark with over 57 attractions. The endeavor aligns with Abu Dhabi's broader economic and tourism initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major development for Abu Dhabi's tourism sector, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi has announced a significant expansion set to debut this summer. The expansion includes 12 innovative rides and slides, designed for thrill-seekers of all ages.

The waterpark's latest phase introduces the 'Lost City' theme, augmenting its existing narrative of The Legend of the Lost Pearl. New attractions promise to excite young visitors with features such as the Al Sahel Junior, a mini zero-gravity boomerango, while family-friendly offerings like Mataha Madness ensure fun for all.

Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, expressed excitement about the project, underscoring its role in enhancing Yas Island's standing as a global entertainment hub. Since its opening in 2013, Yas Waterworld has won over 65 industry accolades, cementing its reputation on an international scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

