Historic Conclave Set to Elect New Pope After Francis

The Vatican announced that the conclave to select a successor to Pope Francis will commence on Wednesday, May 7, following his recent passing. Over 180 cardinals have been involved in discussions, with 135 eligible to participate in the election process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, the Vatican has scheduled the conclave to elect a new pope for Wednesday, May 7. This announcement follows the recent death of Pope Francis and an intensive series of discussions among church leaders.

The conclave's starting date was decided during informal meetings among cardinals, which took place after Pope Francis's funeral. These gatherings addressed various church matters and set the stage for the election of his successor.

In a statement, the Vatican confirmed that over 180 cardinals participated in the latest meeting in Rome on Monday. The College of Cardinals, a smaller group of 135 members, will be responsible for electing the new pope.

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

