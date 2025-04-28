Mathrubhumi Honors Legacy of M P Veerendra Kumar with National Award
Mathrubhumi announced a national award in memory of M P Veerendra Kumar, honoring outstanding contributions in environment, philosophy, literature, politics, and social activism. The award, including a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, will be presented annually on May 28. The inaugural award focuses on environmental achievements.
- Country:
- India
Leading media house Mathrubhumi has instituted a national award in memory of renowned political leader and former Chairman M P Veerendra Kumar. This accolade seeks to honor individuals making significant contributions in the realms of environment, philosophy, literature, politics, and social activism.
The 'MP Veerendra Kumar Memorial National Thought Leadership Award' includes a certificate, plaque, and a monetary prize of Rs 5 lakh. It will be awarded annually on May 28, marking Veerendra Kumar's death anniversary, according to statements from the group's chairman P V Chandran and Managing Director M V Shreyams Kumar.
This year, the award will recognize achievements in the environmental sector, emphasizing sustainability. The jury, featuring distinguished individuals like Prof M K Sanu, Jairam Ramesh, and Vandana Shiva, will select the recipient. Veerendra Kumar's illustrious career spanned politics, literature, and a transformative role at Mathrubhumi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Worldwide Headlines: Politics, Conflict, and Agreements in Focus
Jair Bolsonaro: A Battle Beyond Politics
Uttar Pradesh Politics: Maurya's Accusations Against Akhilesh Yadav
Crime and Politics in Ecuador: Noboa's Reelection Battle
Maharashtra Politics: Eknath Shinde Denies Rift Rumors in Ruling Mahayuti