Mathrubhumi Honors Legacy of M P Veerendra Kumar with National Award

Leading media house Mathrubhumi has instituted a national award in memory of renowned political leader and former Chairman M P Veerendra Kumar. This accolade seeks to honor individuals making significant contributions in the realms of environment, philosophy, literature, politics, and social activism.

The 'MP Veerendra Kumar Memorial National Thought Leadership Award' includes a certificate, plaque, and a monetary prize of Rs 5 lakh. It will be awarded annually on May 28, marking Veerendra Kumar's death anniversary, according to statements from the group's chairman P V Chandran and Managing Director M V Shreyams Kumar.

This year, the award will recognize achievements in the environmental sector, emphasizing sustainability. The jury, featuring distinguished individuals like Prof M K Sanu, Jairam Ramesh, and Vandana Shiva, will select the recipient. Veerendra Kumar's illustrious career spanned politics, literature, and a transformative role at Mathrubhumi.

