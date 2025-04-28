Left Menu

Aamir Khan Battles Fake Deepfakes: Clarifies Misleading AI Creations

Bollywood icon Aamir Khan faces yet another deepfake controversy. A viral poster depicting him as Guru Nanak is confirmed as AI-generated and false. Khan's team reiterates his disassociation from political endorsements, with ongoing dedication to public campaigns, and reports forthcoming projects including 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and a Mahabharat adaptation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:26 IST
Aamir Khan (Image source: Instagram/@aamirkhanproductions). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising concerns over deepfake technology, Bollywood star Aamir Khan has once again found himself the subject of a misleading, AI-generated poster. The latest image, which went viral, falsely portrays Khan as Guru Nanak, sparking various reactions until the actor's team publicly confirmed it to be entirely fake.

"The poster suggesting Aamir Khan as Guru Nanak is fake and AI-created. The actor has no association with such a project and maintains the utmost respect for Guru Nanak," a statement from Khan's team clarified, urging the public to disregard misinformation. This follows a past incident during Lok Sabha elections where AI altered a 10-year-old video, wrongly insinuating Khan's political endorsements.

Aamir Khan promptly responded by filing an FIR with Mumbai Police against the fake audio. His spokesperson assured, "Throughout his 35-year career, Mr. Khan has not endorsed any political party. He remains committed to election awareness campaigns. The recent viral video is false and misleading." Furthermore, fans anticipate his upcoming projects like 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and a potential Mahabharat film adaptation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

