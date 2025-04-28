Farewell to a Visionary: The Legacy of Shaji N Karun

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Shaji N Karun has passed away at the age of 73, according to industry sources. Recognized for his groundbreaking work and distinctive style, his passing marks the end of an era in Malayalam cinema.

Karun recently received the J C Daniel Award, the highest film honour by the state, for his lifetime contributions to cinema. He is celebrated as a pioneer in new wave Malayalam cinema, having brought the art form to international audiences.

His acclaimed films such as 'Piravi', 'Swaham', and 'Vanaprastham' gained international recognition, with 'Swaham' being nominated for the Palme d'Or at Cannes. Karun's career was decorated with numerous national and state awards, alongside prestigious honours like the Padma Shri.

(With inputs from agencies.)