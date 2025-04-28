Farewell to a Visionary: The Legacy of Shaji N Karun
Legendary Malayalam filmmaker Shaji N Karun, known for pioneering new wave cinema and acclaimed for films like 'Piravi' and 'Swaham', passed away at 73. He recently received the J C Daniel Award for lifetime achievement, capping a career that expanded Malayalam cinema's global reach.
- Country:
- India
Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Shaji N Karun has passed away at the age of 73, according to industry sources. Recognized for his groundbreaking work and distinctive style, his passing marks the end of an era in Malayalam cinema.
Karun recently received the J C Daniel Award, the highest film honour by the state, for his lifetime contributions to cinema. He is celebrated as a pioneer in new wave Malayalam cinema, having brought the art form to international audiences.
His acclaimed films such as 'Piravi', 'Swaham', and 'Vanaprastham' gained international recognition, with 'Swaham' being nominated for the Palme d'Or at Cannes. Karun's career was decorated with numerous national and state awards, alongside prestigious honours like the Padma Shri.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' Set for Cannes Debut
Ishaan Khatter's Full-Circle Moment at Cannes with Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound'
Maharashtra's Marathi Cinema Shines at Cannes
Indian Student Film "A Doll Made Up of Clay" Selected for La Cinef at Cannes 2025
Scorsese's Cinematic Seal: 'Homebound' Headlines Cannes