After a year-and-a-half of media scrutiny, rap icon Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing trial on sex trafficking charges, drawing focus to jury selection amid concerns of impartiality. His case highlights the significance of #MeToo allegations in reshaping public perceptions of prominent figures in entertainment.

In a separate high-profile case, the so-called 'grandpa robbers' are on trial in Paris for the daring robbery of Kim Kardashian during Paris Fashion Week in 2016. This heist was one of the largest involving an individual in France for over two decades, involving thieves of retirement age.

Balancing the legal drama, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced 2025 inductees, with Cyndi Lauper, Chubby Checker, and Soundgarden among those honored. The announcement was made on 'American Idol' by Ryan Seacrest, adding a celebratory note to the entertainment landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)