Finn Wolfhard on Working with Willem Dafoe in 'The Legend of Ochi'

Actor and musician Finn Wolfhard recently opened up about his experience working with celebrated actor Willem Dafoe on their new movie, 'The Legend of Ochi.' In an interview, Wolfhard admitted that during the initial days of filming, it was difficult not to associate Dafoe with his iconic role as Norman Osborn, a character he famously portrayed in the Spider-Man films.

Willem Dafoe portrayed Norman Osborn, the CEO of Oscorp Technologies who eventually becomes the notorious Green Goblin, in the 2002 Spider-Man film alongside Tobey Maguire. Dafoe reprised this villainous role in the 2021 release 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' Both Maguire and co-star Andrew Garfield returned to their Spider-Man roles, sharing the screen with Tom Holland's portrayal of the superhero.

In A24's 'The Legend of Ochi,' Wolfhard stars alongside Helena Zengel and Willem Dafoe. The film tells the tale of a young girl who embarks on a journey to reunite a peculiar forest creature with its family. Reflecting on his time on set with Dafoe, Wolfhard emphasized the actor's unmistakable voice and lauded his dedication to the craft of acting. Wolfhard, whose directorial debut 'Hell of a Summer' is in theaters, expressed admiration for Dafoe's artistry. 'The Legend of Ochi' is now playing in theaters.

(With inputs from agencies.)