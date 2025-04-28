Paving the Path for an Inclusive Future: Autism Awareness in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik advocates for comprehensive policies to support children with special needs, emphasizing the importance of autism awareness. Launching a two-day awareness event, Parnaik underscored the necessity of intensive sensitization programs.

He highlighted the crucial role frontline workers play in reducing stigma and fostering an inclusive environment for affected children and their families. The governor proposed mandating special educators in schools and establishing government-run model special schools.

Additionally, Parnaik, alongside Social Justice Minister Kento Jini, distributed educational kits and pledged the state government's commitment to overcoming challenges faced by these families. He also suggested a PhD program on autism studies to promote relevant research.

