A Momentous Conclave: Cardinals Set to Elect New Pope Amidst Church Challenges

Roman Catholic cardinals will begin a secret conclave on May 7 to elect a new pope, following the funeral of Pope Francis. The 135 eligible cardinals face challenges including financial concerns, doctrine divisions, and sexual abuse issues. Reformists and traditionalists clash over the Church's future direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:25 IST
Roman Catholic cardinals are poised to commence a secret conclave on May 7 to appoint a new leader for the world's 1.4-billion-member Church, the Vatican announced on Monday.

The election, taking place in the iconic Sistine Chapel, follows the funeral of Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21 at age 88. This crucial decision comes amidst ongoing issues like the Church's finances and sexual abuse controversies.

Cardinals with differing visions face off, as many reformists hope to continue Francis' legacy of opening dialogue and inclusivity, while traditionalists push to reaffirm classical stances.

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

