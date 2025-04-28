A Momentous Conclave: Cardinals Set to Elect New Pope Amidst Church Challenges

Roman Catholic cardinals are poised to commence a secret conclave on May 7 to appoint a new leader for the world's 1.4-billion-member Church, the Vatican announced on Monday.

The election, taking place in the iconic Sistine Chapel, follows the funeral of Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21 at age 88. This crucial decision comes amidst ongoing issues like the Church's finances and sexual abuse controversies.

Cardinals with differing visions face off, as many reformists hope to continue Francis' legacy of opening dialogue and inclusivity, while traditionalists push to reaffirm classical stances.

