Veteran Publisher Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer Honored with Padma Shri

Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer, publisher of Dinamalar, received the Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu for his outstanding contributions to literature, education, and journalism. With a career spanning over half a century, he played key roles in media institutions and founded educational institutions in Madurai.

Updated: 28-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a distinguished ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer, a central figure in Tamil journalism, was awarded the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu.

With a career spanning decades, Ramasubbaiyer has played significant roles across various media and educational platforms.

Founder of multiple educational institutions in Madurai, Ramasubbaiyer's contributions remain pivotal in the fields of literature and journalism.

