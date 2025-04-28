Veteran Publisher Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer Honored with Padma Shri

In a distinguished ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer, a central figure in Tamil journalism, was awarded the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu.

With a career spanning decades, Ramasubbaiyer has played significant roles across various media and educational platforms.

Founder of multiple educational institutions in Madurai, Ramasubbaiyer's contributions remain pivotal in the fields of literature and journalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)