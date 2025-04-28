Veteran Publisher Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer Honored with Padma Shri
Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer, publisher of Dinamalar, received the Padma Shri award from President Droupadi Murmu for his outstanding contributions to literature, education, and journalism. With a career spanning over half a century, he played key roles in media institutions and founded educational institutions in Madurai.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:50 IST
- Country:
- India
In a distinguished ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer, a central figure in Tamil journalism, was awarded the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu.
With a career spanning decades, Ramasubbaiyer has played significant roles across various media and educational platforms.
Founder of multiple educational institutions in Madurai, Ramasubbaiyer's contributions remain pivotal in the fields of literature and journalism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cannot have situation where judiciary sets timeline for President to decide on bills: Vice President Dhankhar.
Prime Minister Modi Strengthens Ties with US as VP Vance Visits India
Prime Minister Modi's Swift Response to Kashmir Tragedy
Vice President Dhankhar Challenges Supreme Court's Role in Legislative Matter
Prime Minister Modi's Strategic Visit to Saudi Arabia: Key Discussions on West Asia