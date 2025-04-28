Jaspinder Narula: Melodic Maestro Honored with Padma Shri

Celebrated Indian singer Jaspinder Narula has added another accolade to her illustrious career with the receipt of the prestigious Padma Shri award. Speaking with ANI, she conveyed her heartfelt gratitude for the adoration and support she has consistently received from fans and well-wishers.

Expressing her joy, Narula remarked that the recognition serves as a testament to the years of dedication and relentless effort she has devoted to her craft. Known best for her iconic song 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha,' she noted that the success and love she experienced were beyond her expectations.

Narula's musical journey has seen her sing many unforgettable tracks, from 'Tare Hain Barati' to 'Judaai Judaai.' Her influence in Indian music remains vital, securing her a respected place in the industry. The Padma Awards, announced annually on the eve of Republic Day, honored 139 exceptional individuals this year, with Narula being one of 113 recipients of the Padma Shri.

