Tragic End: The Final Days of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa

An autopsy report reveals that acclaimed actor Gene Hackman's death was primarily caused by heart disease, amplified by advanced Alzheimer's. The 95-year-old had a history of heart issues, including congestive heart failure and an aortic valve replacement, and had been living with a pacemaker since April 2019.

Investigations show Hackman likely passed a week after his wife, Betsy Arakawa, who reportedly died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome on February 11. The discovery points to a sad and distressing end for the Hollywood legend and his partner, both of whom faced severe health challenges in their final days.

Authorities conducted a thorough investigation, including interviews and searches of their home, to piece together the circumstances leading to their demise. Reports suggest Arakawa's efforts to research flu-like symptoms before her death, adding to the narrative of the couple's last days.

