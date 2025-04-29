From Corporate Office to Cricket Pitch: Pushkar Sharma's Inspiring Journey

IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd has reiterated its support for former employee and current Kenyan cricketer, Pushkar Sharma. Identified early for his potential by the company, Sharma has received backing to pursue a career in professional cricket, in line with IndiaFirst Life's employee-centric culture.

Sunder Natarajan, Human Resources Chief, expressed pride in Sharma's achievements on the international stage, seeing his success as a reflection of the company's values. Pushkar, grateful for the support, acknowledges IndiaFirst Life's role in his sports journey and aims to inspire future cricketers across Africa.

During the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024, Sharma excelled, contributing significantly for Kenya. His standout performances and ambition signal promising prospects for the nation’s presence in international cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)