Preity Zinta Emphasizes Cultural Pride Amid Political Speculation

Preity Zinta, celebrated Bollywood actor, recently clarified speculations about her political intentions after a visit to prominent religious sites in India. Despite living overseas, Zinta emphasized her devotion to her cultural roots.

Zinta, who now resides in Los Angeles, explained that her experiences abroad have intensified her appreciation for India. In a recent interaction on social media platform X, she addressed potential political affiliations after visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela and Kashi Vishwanath temple, stating there were no such plans.

She further shared her motivations as a mother, ensuring her children, despite the family's agnostic lifestyle, remain connected to their Indian heritage. She expressed concerns over constant online criticism, encouraging a separation between personal cultural pride and political assumptions.

