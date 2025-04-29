Olive Green +ve: A Rallying Cry for Unity in Turbulent Times

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the film Olive Green +ve emerges as a pivotal narrative. Released on April 10, 2025, it advocates for greater Kashmiri involvement in the Indian Army, proposing this as a means to combat radicalization and strengthen national unity.

Directed by Prashant Bhagia and featuring actors with real military backgrounds, the film has made waves on Prasar Bharti's Waves OTT, cementing its place as more than just a military drama but a message of empowerment and hope for India's youth.

Characterized by its authentic portrayal and strong performances from actors such as Col Rajeev Bharwan and Maj Rudrashish Majumder, Olive Green +ve serves as a catalyst for change, urging young Indians to partake in nation-building through conscious choices and service.

(With inputs from agencies.)