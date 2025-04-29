Left Menu

Olive Green +ve: A Rallying Cry for Unity in Turbulent Times

The film Olive Green +ve, released during a critical phase post-Pahalgam attack, aims to boost Kashmiri participation in the Indian Army to prevent radicalization. It has caught the nation's attention, blending military narrative with a call for unity, patriotism, and meaningful youth engagement in nation-building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 14:44 IST
Olive Green +ve: A Rallying Cry for Unity in Turbulent Times
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the film Olive Green +ve emerges as a pivotal narrative. Released on April 10, 2025, it advocates for greater Kashmiri involvement in the Indian Army, proposing this as a means to combat radicalization and strengthen national unity.

Directed by Prashant Bhagia and featuring actors with real military backgrounds, the film has made waves on Prasar Bharti's Waves OTT, cementing its place as more than just a military drama but a message of empowerment and hope for India's youth.

Characterized by its authentic portrayal and strong performances from actors such as Col Rajeev Bharwan and Maj Rudrashish Majumder, Olive Green +ve serves as a catalyst for change, urging young Indians to partake in nation-building through conscious choices and service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025