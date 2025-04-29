India's Pilgrim Flights Take Off for Hajj 2025

In a significant development, the first flights for Hajj 2025 carrying Indian pilgrims departed on Tuesday, marking the beginning of a spiritually significant journey for many. The planes carried a total of 550 pilgrims, with 288 flying out from Lucknow and 262 from Hyderabad.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju underscored the government's dedication to ensuring a seamless pilgrimage experience this year. Acting under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the administration is striving to accommodate 1,22,518 pilgrims smoothly and safely.

Minister Rijiju extended his heartfelt wishes and prayers for a safe, blessed, and spiritually enriching journey to all pilgrims, reinforcing the government's commitment to their well-being and spiritual fulfillment.

