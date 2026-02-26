Left Menu

Vandalism at Historic Hyderabad Temple Sparks Outrage

An FIR has been filed following the vandalism of a 200-year-old Lord Hanuman idol at Sri Dwimukhi Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Hyderabad. The incident has raised concern among locals, prompting authorities to bolster security and investigate the act perceived as a threat to communal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:13 IST
Representative Image (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 200-year-old temple's Lord Hanuman idol was vandalized, sparking outrage in the Chandrayangutta area of Hyderabad. According to police statements, an FIR was lodged after local resident J Naveen Kumar reported the malicious damage on February 24, 2026.

Kumar, 39, discovered the vandalism during his morning prayer visit. The Sri Dwimukhi Anjaneya Swamy Temple, cherished for its historical and religious significance, had its grill lock broken, hinting at deliberate intent. This incident has unsettled the Hindu community and provoked widespread anguish.

The affected community demands immediate security measures and a thorough investigation to identify the vandals. Authorities have registered the case under relevant legal sections, with local police actively pursuing leads to ensure justice and community harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

