A Cinematic Odyssey: 'Pune Highway' Transforms Friendship Drama to Big Screen

The much-anticipated release of 'Pune Highway' is on the horizon, with the film's talented cast vigorously promoting their latest project. In a conversation with ANI, actors Amit Sadh, Jim Sarbh, and Manjari Fadnnis shared insights into their experiences filming 'Pune Highway,' directed by Rahul da Cunha and Bugs Bhargava Krishna.

Amit Sadh described the movie as "a film about friendship," highlighting its storyline. "It's a tale of friends who have journeyed through life together, but their bond faces unforeseen challenges leading to a pivotal murder, altering their friendships and destinies." Originally a single-room play that had international performances across nine countries, 'Pune Highway' has been creatively transformed for the film format.

Jim Sarbh expressed admiration for the movie's cinematic adaptation, stating, "I appreciate how they expanded the narrative. Plays have their limitations, but films offer vast possibilities with expansive visuals, enabling a broader storytelling canvas." Manjari Fadnnis shared her enthusiasm regarding her role as Natasha, a beloved and spirited character within the group.

Rahul da Cunha and Bugs Bhargava recounted the journey of 'Pune Highway' from a successful play to a film. Bugs nostalgically remembered urging Rahul for a film adaptation 20 years ago. "We toured extensively, and I always believed it deserved a cinematic vision." Joining the cast is actor Ketaki Narayan, who embraced the challenge of contributing to such a star-studded project.

'Pune Highway' was featured at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last year, building anticipation for its upcoming release. (ANI)

