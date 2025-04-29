Left Menu

A Cinematic Odyssey: 'Pune Highway' Transforms Friendship Drama to Big Screen

The highly anticipated film 'Pune Highway,' a cultural tale of friendship and a thrilling murder, is gearing up for its release. Directed by Rahul da Cunha and Bugs Bhargava Krishna, the movie adapts from a 20-year-old play, featuring a celebrated cast, and reflects a creative evolution to the cinematic format.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:35 IST
A Cinematic Odyssey: 'Pune Highway' Transforms Friendship Drama to Big Screen
Amit Sadh, Manjari and Jim Sarbh (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated release of 'Pune Highway' is on the horizon, with the film's talented cast vigorously promoting their latest project. In a conversation with ANI, actors Amit Sadh, Jim Sarbh, and Manjari Fadnnis shared insights into their experiences filming 'Pune Highway,' directed by Rahul da Cunha and Bugs Bhargava Krishna.

Amit Sadh described the movie as "a film about friendship," highlighting its storyline. "It's a tale of friends who have journeyed through life together, but their bond faces unforeseen challenges leading to a pivotal murder, altering their friendships and destinies." Originally a single-room play that had international performances across nine countries, 'Pune Highway' has been creatively transformed for the film format.

Jim Sarbh expressed admiration for the movie's cinematic adaptation, stating, "I appreciate how they expanded the narrative. Plays have their limitations, but films offer vast possibilities with expansive visuals, enabling a broader storytelling canvas." Manjari Fadnnis shared her enthusiasm regarding her role as Natasha, a beloved and spirited character within the group.

Rahul da Cunha and Bugs Bhargava recounted the journey of 'Pune Highway' from a successful play to a film. Bugs nostalgically remembered urging Rahul for a film adaptation 20 years ago. "We toured extensively, and I always believed it deserved a cinematic vision." Joining the cast is actor Ketaki Narayan, who embraced the challenge of contributing to such a star-studded project.

'Pune Highway' was featured at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last year, building anticipation for its upcoming release. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025