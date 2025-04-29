Digha's New 'Ratha Yatra': West Bengal's Cultural Extravaganza

West Bengal is set to introduce an annual 'Ratha Yatra' in the coastal town of Digha, following the inauguration of a new Jagannath Temple, officials announced on Tuesday.

This event is modeled after the significant religious festival held in Puri, Odisha, which draws scores of devotees every year, according to an insider.

Expected to debut in June, the festival will feature chariots constructed to replicate those used in Puri. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is anticipated to grace the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)