Left Menu

Digha's New 'Ratha Yatra': West Bengal's Cultural Extravaganza

The West Bengal government plans to host an annual 'Ratha Yatra' in Digha, resembling the famous Puri event. This follows the inauguration of a new Jagannath Temple. The first event is expected in June, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee likely to participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Digha | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:29 IST
Digha's New 'Ratha Yatra': West Bengal's Cultural Extravaganza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal is set to introduce an annual 'Ratha Yatra' in the coastal town of Digha, following the inauguration of a new Jagannath Temple, officials announced on Tuesday.

This event is modeled after the significant religious festival held in Puri, Odisha, which draws scores of devotees every year, according to an insider.

Expected to debut in June, the festival will feature chariots constructed to replicate those used in Puri. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is anticipated to grace the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender-inclusive tech integration shapes future of STEAM classrooms

English-centric AI raises equity concerns in multilingual classrooms

AI in healthcare gets privacy upgrade with HIPAA-compliant agentic design

AI-powered cybersecurity solutions boost SME readiness for Industry 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025