Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Assaulting Minor in Maharashtra

A special court in Maharashtra's Latur has sentenced a 46-year-old man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl, according to police reports on Wednesday. Judge SV Jadhav also levied a fine of Rs 4,000 on the convict, Govindrao Koli, as confirmed by legal sources.

In a complaint filed in 2022, a woman accused Koli of assaulting her daughter. Subsequently, the MIDC police initiated a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code. Submitted evidence included the survivor's statements and medical records, along with arguments presented by Special Public Prosecutor MS Mahindrakar.

After a thorough evaluation of the evidence and submissions, the court found Koli guilty and sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment. The proceedings were coordinated by Woman Police Constable BT Hingde, providing crucial support in the administration of the case.

