Inclusive Melody: Empowering Young Talents Through MG Taal Initiative

Gurgaon witnesses a harmonious blend of talent and inclusion as JSW MG Motor India, in collaboration with Songdew, launches a new music video under its MG Taal initiative. This initiative champions children with disabilities by nurturing their musical abilities.

The recently released music track, inspired by the bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan To,' is the result of a year-long mentoring collaboration with the AICB Captain Chandan Lal Special School for the Blind in Gurgaon. Professional artists guided the children, honing their skills and offering insights into the music industry.

Udit Malhotra of JSW MG Motor India lauded this effort as a stride towards shaping a vibrant and inclusive music industry. With its commitment to extraordinary talent, the MG Taal initiative aims to empower budding artists while strengthening community ties through music.

(With inputs from agencies.)