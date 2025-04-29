Left Menu

Inclusive Melody: Empowering Young Talents Through MG Taal Initiative

The MG Taal program by JSW MG Motor India supports children with disabilities in music education, culminating in a song inspired by 'Vaishnav Jan To.' Collaborating with Songdew, they released a music video featuring these children from a special school, showcasing the company's commitment to inclusivity and talent nurturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurgaon | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:57 IST
Inclusive Melody: Empowering Young Talents Through MG Taal Initiative
Gurgaon witnesses a harmonious blend of talent and inclusion as JSW MG Motor India, in collaboration with Songdew, launches a new music video under its MG Taal initiative. This initiative champions children with disabilities by nurturing their musical abilities.

The recently released music track, inspired by the bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan To,' is the result of a year-long mentoring collaboration with the AICB Captain Chandan Lal Special School for the Blind in Gurgaon. Professional artists guided the children, honing their skills and offering insights into the music industry.

Udit Malhotra of JSW MG Motor India lauded this effort as a stride towards shaping a vibrant and inclusive music industry. With its commitment to extraordinary talent, the MG Taal initiative aims to empower budding artists while strengthening community ties through music.

